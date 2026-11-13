Shanaya Kapoor delivers a winning performance in ‘Student of the Year: After Dark’, a suspense thriller packed with twists!

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5 Stars)

The glamorous corridors of St. Teresa’s are back, but this time there is more to the story than college rivalries, friendships and youthful romance. Student of the Year: After Dark takes the popular franchise into an intriguing world of secrets, betrayal and murder mysteries, delivering a gripping six-episode thriller that keeps viewers guessing.

Streaming on JioHotstar, the series is directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta backing the project. The series offers a refreshing departure from the familiar flavour of the franchise, replacing its conventional campus drama with a darker narrative.

Storyline:

The story revolves around the mysterious death of Aayesha Malik, played by Shanaya Kapoor, who is one of the most popular students at St. Teresa’s. Her twin sister Aditi, also portrayed by Shanaya, refuses to accept the circumstances surrounding her sister’s death and begins investigating what actually happened.

What follows is a series of unexpected discoveries that gradually expose the hidden dynamics of the college. A secret competition, complicated relationships and suspicious characters add multiple layers to the narrative. Every revelation raises another question, ensuring that the mystery remains alive.

Direction and Technical Aspects:

Reema Maya deserves appreciation for giving the franchise a distinctive identity. Her approach creates an atmosphere of uncertainty, where even seemingly ordinary interactions carry an underlying sense of suspicion. The production design, cinematography and overall visual presentation contribute to the immersive college setting.

The background score by Night Song and Shalom Benjamin further enhances the suspense, particularly during moments when the narrative takes an unexpected turn.

Performances:

Shanaya Kapoor is the biggest takeaway. Playing twin sisters with contrasting personalities, she gets an opportunity to explore different emotional shades. As Aayesha, she brings the confidence and popularity associated with a college star, while Aditi requires a more vulnerable, determined and emotionally layered approach.

Shanaya handles this contrast with commendable confidence and makes her presence felt throughout the narrative. Her performance gives the story its emotional centre and makes the mystery surrounding the sisters more engaging.

Divik Sharma, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, Deeya Damini and Adi Malik provide able support, adding intrigue to the interconnected characters.

Final Verdict:

Student of the Year: After Dark successfully reimagines an established franchise as a suspense-driven campus thriller. Despite a few stretched sequences, the series delivers an engaging experience with an interesting premise and a memorable central performance by Shanaya Kapoor.

If mysteries, campus dramas and unexpected revelations interest you, this one deserves a place on your watchlist.