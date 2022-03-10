Shamita Shetty reacts to break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat won many hearts, and after the show, their romance grew stronger. Raqesh has been vocal about Shetty on the tube, and in real life. They are very much in love and it looks evident. However, there were reports of the couple parting their ways due to other commitments. This article came to the duo's notice, and they both quashed the reports by posting the article image on their Instagram stories and said, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who fell in love with each other during their stint in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', displayed their cute dance moves in an Instagram reel shared by the 'Mohabbatein' actress on Thursday, March 3. The 'Zeher' actress captioned the reel as "Vibing and Grooving #reelitfeelit #vibing #grooving #movesoftheday". The actors looked extremely cute in the video while they can be seen pointing towards their heads, shoulders, knees, and toes following the audio in the trending reel.

The clip soon went viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook. Their fans, who created the hashtag #ShaRa for the couple while they were inside the Karan Johar-hosted show, quickly showered their love for the couple in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Hottest Couple", while another commented, "You both are the best. We love #Shara." Several other users termed the video adorable and dropped red hearts emojis in the comments section.

On Valentine's Day, Shamita had uploaded a boomerang video with her beau, and Raqesh had shared a romantic video with her celebrating the occasion. Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, with whom he was married for eight years from 2011 to 2019, had also reacted to his video. She had commented, "Be blessed you both!" and had added four evil eyes emojis in the comments section.