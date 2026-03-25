Shalini Pandey is in awe of her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He can be good at anything'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Indian actress Shalini Pandey called Dhurandhar one of her favourite films and said she dreams of working with Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan in the future to learn and grow as an actor.
Indian actress Shalini Pandey recently spoke about her favourite films and the actors she would love to work with. She said that she enjoyed watching the action thriller Dhurandhar and called it one of her recent favourite movies. At the same time, she shared her wish to act alongside some of Bollywood’s top stars in future projects.
Shalini Pandey praised Dhurandhar, the spy action film starring Ranveer Singh. She described the movie as exciting and she enjoyed watching all the actors who performed in it. According to her, Dhurandhar stands out because of its strong action sequences and engaging storyline. Shalini shows her love for the movie through her admiration of action movies that feature both exciting sequences and powerful acting.
Shalini selected Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan as her preferred actors for future collaborations. She expressed her admiration for Ranveer because he demonstrates different acting styles while displaying his energetic presence throughout his performances. She also mentioned Hrithik Roshan as someone she looks up to and would be thrilled to collaborate with. Shalini said that working with such talented actors would be a dream come true and allow her to learn and grow as an artist.
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Shalini selected Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan as her preferred actors for future collaborations. She expressed her admiration for Ranveer because he demonstrates different acting styles while displaying his energetic presence throughout his performances. She also mentioned Hrithik Roshan as someone she looks up to and would be thrilled to collaborate with. Shalini said that working with such talented actors would be a dream come true and allow her to learn and grow as an artist.