Shalini Pandey has been constantly compared to Alia Bhatt since her Bollywood debut. The similarity in their looks and personalities has sparked ongoing chatter, with many noticing their uncanny resemblance. Following the digital release of her latest film Maharaj, the internet is abuzz with comments highlighting their similarity.

Shalini initially gained recognition for her debut film Arjun Reddy (2017), where she showcased sizzling chemistry with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. After making a mark in the South film industry, she transitioned to Bollywood. Her portrayal of a Gujarati housewife opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) ignited comparisons with Alia Bhatt.

Shalini Pandey has finally addressed the constant comparisons with Alia Bhatt, saying it's a compliment, but she wants to maintain her individuality. “It’s a great thing, maine pehle bhi bola hai. Alia hai, we don’t need another Alia. No one should be another Alia. Because Alia is amazing, not just because of her films, what we see her onscreen. I personally feel, what I have seen of Alia offscreen also, I think I admire her, I don’t want to be that because there is one Alia, there are so many admirable qualities that you want to take, but I also want to have my own individuality. I want people to look at me for who Shalini is rather than box me into something. That I am not ok with," she told Instant Bollywood.



She added that comparisons can be lovely if they come from a place of love, referencing Alia's endearing personality. “When they compare with love, of course it is great comparison because she is just lovely,” she added. Shalini emphasised her desire to stand out and be appreciated for her unique identity, rather than being likened to someone else.

Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey recently starred in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, released on February 28, 2025. In this series, she had the opportunity to work with a talented ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sai Tamhankar. The show was backed by Excel Entertainment.