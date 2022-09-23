Search icon
Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan starrer mythological drama's motion poster out, release date announced

Shakuntalam poster has left the audience mesmerized and raised their expectations to watch Samantha starrer mythological drama on the silver screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Shakuntalam-Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan/PR handout

Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 4. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev.

The first motion poster of the film was released today (September 23). The poster has left the audience mesmerized and raised their enthusiasm and expectations to watch this upcoming mythological drama on the silver screen.

The film is helmed by supremely proficient director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant's Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional.

Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

