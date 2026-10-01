Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'You made him...'

Mukesh Khanna criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram portrayal in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says Ram shown as action hero like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, not as Maryada Purushottam.

Actor Mukesh Khanna has criticised Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The film's trailer has just been released, but it has already started a debate about how Lord Ram should be shown on screen. Mukesh Khanna shared his views in an interview with Bollywood Now on YouTube.

Why Mukesh Khanna is unhappy with Ram portrayal

Mukesh Khanna portrayal in the trailer is not like the trailer. He claims that Ram has been portrayed more as an action hero than Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. He labelled the representation "Dhurandhar" and stated that it is distinct from his knowledge of Ram's character.

"Aapne unko Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth bana diya hai. Nahin sahab, Ram Ram hai. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram," he said. He claimed that even in trying circumstances, Lord Ram was composed and had a grin. He recalled the sea, folded, folded, folded, folded, gave way to Ram's, folded the way Ram's, and recalled the way Ram's, folded the way. "Woh smile karte the, even Samudra ko bhi haath jodkar kehte the, hatt jao mujhe aage jaana hai," he said. Mukesh questioned an action scene in which Ram is seen shooting arrows and scaling a tree. He claimed to have never read about a situation like this in the Ramayana.

Questions over action and VFX

The actor also raised questions about the film's fight sequences. He said if Ram is shown fighting like an action star, it raises a bigger question. "If you portray Shri Ram more as a man of action than as Maryada Purushottam and turn him into Clint Eastwood, I might feel that Lord Ram did not fight like this," he said. He added, "If he fought this way, then why would he have needed the help of the Vanar Sena?"

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Mukesh explored the significance of heavy VFX in films, suggesting it can draw international audiences similar to Hollywood films like Star Wars. Yet, he highlighted that Indian viewers would engage with Ramayana through faith and devotion, rather than just as a visual experience. "They would compare it with Star Wars. Lekin India mein India ki aastha ke hisaab se honi chahiye. Hum special effects nahi dekhenge," he said. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and is one of the most awaited films.