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Shakti Shalini BTS Clip Leaked: Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa’s fun moment from sets goes viral, netizens say; ‘They are happy kids’

Shakti Shalini BTS Clip Leaked: Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa’s fun moment

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Shakti Shalini BTS Clip Leaked: Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa’s fun moment from sets goes viral, netizens say; ‘They are happy kids’

A leaked behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Shakti Shalini showing Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa has gone viral online. The playful clip has sparked excitement among fans and increased curiosity about the upcoming film.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

Shakti Shalini BTS Clip Leaked: Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa’s fun moment from sets goes viral, netizens say; ‘They are happy kids’
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Recently on social media a leaked behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of Shakti Shalini has gone viral. showing a playful moment between Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa that quickly caught fans’ attention across online platform. 

Leaked BTS clip from Shakti Shalini sparks buzz

A video that has been making the rounds on X shows Vishal Jethwa and Aneet Padda laughing, holding hands, and racing around a tree while having a private time on set. Vishal is seen wearing a blue shirt and grey pants, while Aneet is seen wearing a blue printed blouse and a flowing red skirt. Fans react enthusiastically and distribute the video widely on the internet.

Speculation around leaked film footage

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe project Shakti Shalini, which recently finished filming with intricate scenes portraying a rural celebration of good over evil, has also been linked to the viral video. It is currently scheduled for release around Christmas 2026 and is anticipated to arrive around the same time as Shah Rukh Khan's King. However, there has been no formal announcement yet, but rumors say the makers may reevaluate the timetable to prevent a box office conflict.

Also read: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'

Social media buzz and rising anticipation

Fans praised the on-screen connection between Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa in the behind-the-scenes video, which swiftly gained popularity on social media. Even casual set moments, according to many viewers, have piqued their interest in Shakti Shalini and its characters.

Interest in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which keeps growing through interwoven storytelling, has also increased as a result of the hype. The significance of the leaked video to the story is still being discussed online, even though the creators have not verified its veracity. Fans are still eager to see official advertising materials because they want more information about the plot, character arcs, and the movie's position in the greater horror-comedy genre.

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