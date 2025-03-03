The apartment, measuring 88 sqft, was initially jointly owned by his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and wife Shivangi Kapoor, before Shivangi sold her share to Shakti.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has sold his apartment in Juhu's Silver Beach Heaven for Rs 6.11 crore, according to property registration documents. The apartment, measuring 88 sqft, was initially jointly owned by his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and wife Shivangi Kapoor, before Shivangi sold her share to Shakti. Interestingly, Shraddha had gifted the apartment to her father.

Shakti Kapoor's sold apartment spans 881 sq ft, incurring stamp duty of Rs 36.66 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, as revealed by IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. According to reports, Juhu, a coveted Mumbai neighborhood, is a hub for Bollywood celebrities, offering a scenic beach, fine dining options, and proximity to business hubs. Its excellent connectivity to the Western Express Highway and Mumbai Metro network adds to its allure. Notably, Varun Dhawan, Madhu Mantena, and Sajid Khan are among the Bollywood stars who own apartments in Juhu.

Earlier, the father-daughter duo had purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower for Rs 6.24 crore, as per documents accessed by Zapkey. The 1042.73 sq ft apartment, registered on January 13, 2025, features two balconies and boasts stunning views of the race course and sea, with a per square foot rate of Rs 59,875; the seller is Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited, although neither the actor nor the developer commented on the transaction.

Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor, known for his versatility in playing both villainous and comedic roles in Hindi cinema. With a career spanning decades, he has appeared in over 100 films. He also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2011. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Shraddha, on the other hand, has been basking in the success of Stree 2. Up next, she has Naagin in the pipeline.