Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

ENTERTAINMENT
Global pop icon Shakira, popular for global chartbusters such as Hips Don't Lie, Whenever Wherever, and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), is all set to perform in Delhi and Mumbai this April for the Feeding India Concert 2026. The Colombian superstar and multiple Grammy-winner is hugely popular in India. She will headline shows in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. Feeding India, a not-for-profit along with District by Zomato, is organising the third edition of the Feeding India Concert 2026. The shows are presented by HSBC India, produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.
Shakira's performance is aimed at amplifying national dialogue around hunger and malnutrition. "Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive," Shakira said in a statement.
Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, "This is a defining moment for the Feeding India Concert. Bringing an artist of Shakira's global stature to two cities represents our commitment to scaling impact while delivering world-class entertainment. Music has the unique power to unite people across boundaries, and we're leveraging that to drive meaningful conversations that can transform lives. This is what the Feeding India Concert stands for: experiences that move you emotionally while moving the needle on hunger."
The Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative designed to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert serves as an awareness platform bringing together diverse stakeholders in recognition that solving hunger requires collective action across all sectors of society.
