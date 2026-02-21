FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

Shakira's performance at the Feeding India Concert 2026 is aimed at amplifying national dialogue around hunger and malnutrition. She will headline shows in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 05:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
Shakira India Tour 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Global pop icon Shakira, popular for global chartbusters such as Hips Don't Lie, Whenever Wherever, and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), is all set to perform in Delhi and Mumbai this April for the Feeding India Concert 2026. The Colombian superstar and multiple Grammy-winner is hugely popular in India. She will headline shows in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. Feeding India, a not-for-profit along with District by Zomato, is organising the third edition of the Feeding India Concert 2026. The shows are presented by HSBC India, produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato. 

Shakira's performance is aimed at amplifying national dialogue around hunger and malnutrition. "Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive," Shakira said in a statement. 

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, "This is a defining moment for the Feeding India Concert. Bringing an artist of Shakira's global stature to two cities represents our commitment to scaling impact while delivering world-class entertainment. Music has the unique power to unite people across boundaries, and we're leveraging that to drive meaningful conversations that can transform lives. This is what the Feeding India Concert stands for: experiences that move you emotionally while moving the needle on hunger."

The Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative designed to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert serves as an awareness platform bringing together diverse stakeholders in recognition that solving hunger requires collective action across all sectors of society.

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit
Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
Shakira India Tour 2026: Check dates, venues, ticket details
'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal
Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement