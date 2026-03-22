FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details

Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke by 'unknown men'

US-Israel-Iran war: US to deploy ground troops into Iran? Pentagon formulates plan as Donald Trump weighs options amid ongoing conflct

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: Basic salary below Rs 50000? Get up to Rs 15 lakh arrear; Know how fitment factor choices can impact your monthly salary

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning, IMD predicts another rain spell likely to hit city soon, check date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressw

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

Nabil Gabol mocked after Dhurandhar 2; netizens say “Bura fasaya…”

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning, IMD predicts another rain spell likely to hit city soon, check date

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced

Shakira's performance was scheduled in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced
Shakira India concert postponed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Global pop icon Shakira, popular for chartbusters such as Hips Don't Lie, Whenever Wherever, and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), was supposed to perform in India in April for the Feeding India Concert 2026, but as per the latest update from the organisers, the concert has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions."

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further. The well-being of our fans, the artist, and the production team remains our foremost priority. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment," a post on District Updates' Instagram handle read. 

"We're working with the artist team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater - and that commitment remains unchanged," the post further stated. Shakira's performance was scheduled in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.

The development comes amid the escalating tensions and conflict that began in West Asia on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. 

READ | Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on playing Dawood Ibrahim, says he didn't know he was Bade Sahab

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral
Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video
Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced
Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation'
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressw
Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke by 'unknown men'
Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death
US-Israel-Iran war: US to deploy ground troops into Iran? Pentagon formulates plan as Donald Trump weighs options amid ongoing conflct
US-Israel-Iran war: US to deploy ground troops into Iran?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement