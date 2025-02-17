ENTERTAINMENT
The global star took to her social media handles to inform her fans about her health and apologise for cancelling one of her shows. See the post here.
Global star Shakira has been hospitalised amid her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, following which she has to cancel one of her shows in Peru. She took to her social media accounts to inform her fans about the news through a statement, which reads, ''I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors who care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today," she mentioned, adding that she's "been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.
February 16, 2025
Shakira said her "team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you," while referring to the people who planned to attend her show. Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," she concluded the statement before signing off: "Shak." She did not share any more specifics about the abdominal issue.
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, the musician took home the Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which marked her first album in seven years. She dedicated the award to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country."
News of Shakira's hospitalization comes just days after she started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11.
(With ANI inputs)
