Shakira, Burna Boy set the stage on fire at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: Watch

Shakira wowed fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony as she performed the tournament's official song alongside Burna Boy at Mexico's Azteca Stadium.

Global pop star Shakira stole the spotlight at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026, delivering a high-energy performance that left fans cheering at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium.

The singer took centre stage alongside Nigerian music star Burna Boy and performed "Dai Dai", the official song of the tournament. Their performance received a thunderous response from the crowd as thousands of fans celebrated the beginning of football's biggest event.

COMPLETO: Assista à performance de Shakira e Burna Boy cantando “Dai Dai” na cerimônia de abertura da Copa do Mundo FIFA 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZRmltKr9oH — Central Shakira Brasil (@CentralShakira) June 11, 2026

Shakira's Performance Wins Hearts

Dressed in her signature glamorous style, Shakira brought her trademark energy to the stage as dancers, fireworks and colourful visuals lit up the stadium. The performance became one of the biggest highlights of the opening ceremony, with fans singing along and recording the moment on their phones.

Shakira Mundial 2026.

Dios mío !!! Esta mujer es impresionante. pic.twitter.com/fe7LTRsLa3 — Ender Torres (@Ender_Etz) June 11, 2026

Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

Apart from Shakira and Burna Boy, Colombian singer J Balvin and renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also performed during the ceremony.

The celebrations took place at the historic Azteca Stadium, which has previously hosted the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cup finals. The venue has undergone major renovations ahead of the 2026 tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Begins

The opening ceremony was followed by the first match of the tournament between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada. Featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, the tournament will conclude with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

While football remained the main attraction, it was Shakira's electrifying performance that became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, once again proving why she remains one of the biggest global music icons.