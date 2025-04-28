One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, popularly known as Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience breaking all the barriers.

Legendary Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, known for his pathbreaking films and distinctive style of movie making, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 73. Karun had been unwell for some time and was battling health issues. The demise of the eminent filmmaker comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for Lifetime Contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government.

One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, popularly known as Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience breaking all the barriers. His debut film, Piravi (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, and won the Caméra d'Or — Mention Spéciale at the Cannes Film Festival, while his second film, Swaham (1994), was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His third directorial Vanaprastham (1999) was also screened at Cannes.

Karun's films have won seven National Film Awards and as many Kerala State Awards. He won the National Film Award for Best Film thrice for Piravi, Vanaprastham, and Kutty Srank. For Piravi, he also won the National Film Award for Best Director. The filmmaker won the National Awards for Special Jury and Best Non-Feature Film for Swaham and Sham's Vision, respectively. He also won the National Award for Best Cinematographer for Thampu.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and the French honour Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters), Karun was the premiere chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He also served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). (With inputs from PTI)

