Shahid Kapoor to star in film directed South filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews?

Credit: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Jersey star Shahid Kapoor, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is one of the top actors in Bollywood. These days, he is working on multiple projects including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloddy Daddy and Raj &DK’s Farzi.

Shahid Kapoor will soon be making his OTT debut. Meanwhile, as per the reports, he is in talks with Siddharth Roy Kapur for another project. As per PinkVilla source, “Shahid and Sid have been discussing several ideas over the last few months and have finally locked a subject for their collaboration. It's a tout thriller, which will be directed by Malayalam film director, Rosshan Andrrews. It's in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon. Shahid is in the process of sorting out his shooting calendar for Sid Roy Kapur and Dinesh Vijan.”

Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey, which was made on a huge budget, was released on April 22 this year. The makers of the film were expecting that the movie will bring a profit of Rs 30 crore, however, it turned out to be a flop in theatres.

In an interview, as per english.tupaki.com, the producer of the film, Dil Raju revealed that the makers were expecting profit in the beginning. He mentioned, “we expected a table profit of around 30 crores. Then the pandemic happened and we thought that a profit of 20 crores will be enough. It got reduced to 10 crores later and we thought that it would be okay if he get the investment back at one point in time. It was a flop in theatres but we escaped with a minor loss of 3-4 crores.”

He also talked about Rajkummar Rao’s Hit and said, “It got one crore on the first day and 1.5 crores on its second day. The collections improved a little bit on the third day. By the end of the first week, it got 4 crores. If this movie came out before the pandemic, it would gave got 15 crores. We lost that money but due to the digital, satellite, and OTT rights, we ended up in profits.”