Shahid Kapoor feels Bollywood is relying too much on marketing instead of good storytelling. He believes films should focus on original content and quality, as strong stories can connect with audiences without excessive promotion.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has raised concerns about the current state of the film industry, stating that it’s not making enough good films. He explained his views on storytelling, which suffers because marketers need to dedicate their time to promotional activities. Shahid believes that the filmmaking industry must develop new methods of creating films to maintain its connection with contemporary viewers.

The issue with manufactured marketing:

Shahid believes that many Bollywood films today rely too heavily on 'manufactured marketing' because filmmakers should create original content which has real value. He showed that flashy advertising methods are used excessively to hide the weaknesses which make a story sound unoriginal. The approach fails to provide long-term solutions because it requires audiences to see more than the basic promotional materials. Many films receive extensive marketing campaigns, yet the actual content fails to meet audience expectations. The marketing materials do not match the actual content of the film, which creates a problem for both filmmakers and the audience, according to Shahid. He thinks that if movies reach better quality standards, audiences will respond to them without any need for excessive advertising.

The call for quality over quantity:

The Bollywood film industry needs to develop original films which create strong connections with their audiences, according to Shahid. He urged filmmakers to return to basic storytelling principles instead of pursuing commercial success. He believes that the film industry should choose creative and innovative approaches as its main focus instead of using common methods, which generate bigger audiences through conventional techniques. Shahid's remarks about the recent box office failures of Bollywood movies require filmmakers to change their production techniques. He supports authentic filmmaking practices which prioritize content development above all marketing strategies.

Shahid Kapoor's critique shows the film industry needs to realise that good movies will achieve success through their own merits. The Bollywood industry should regain its former glory by producing quality films, which will help it win back its audience.