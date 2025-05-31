It is the Rs 1.75 lakh sleep reset and gut-cleanse program, a week-long intensive program that Mira claims is tailored for Mumbai’s chaotic pace, has got social media talking.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has forayed into wellness with the launch of her premium centre, Dhun in Mumbai. On Friday, the star wife inaugurated the wellness centre in the presence of her near and dear ones, also some celebrities like Rekha, and Neha Dhupia among others graced the launch. Mira’s luxurious wellness centre spans 6000 sq.ft and its serene aesthetics are praiseworthy. The latest video shared by Shahid, which features Mira, gave a glimpse of the wellness centre’s ambience, luxurious setup and services.

The wellness centre offers high-end services including sound healing sessions priced at Rs 7,500, aura cleansing at Rs 10,000, red light therapy sessions at Rs 5,500, aura and chakra scanning at Rs 10,000 and cryotherapy sessions at Rs 7,000. However, certain services are priced in lakhs, sparking debate online on Reddit. It is the Rs 1.75 lakh sleep reset and gut-cleanse program, a week-long intensive program that Mira claims is tailored for Mumbai’s chaotic pace, has got users talking.



Taking to Reddit, a user sparked the discussion with the caption, “Wellness for the riches?? A-Not so Kind wellness by Mira Affluent Kapoor.” Soon after, the users chimed in to share their thoughts. A person wrote, “I think she watched too much White Lotus.” A second user commented, “If it’s only for elitist then why is she giving interviews for mass crowd. What’s her target audience ? Marketing for elites is an altogether different ballgame. Giving interviews doesn’t work for elite crowd. At this point, looks like Mira is here only for limelight and she has a lot of money.”

“She basically went on one too many retreats and liked the design style of Six Senses Bhutan. Then thought oh let me replicate this in Bandra and scam some filthy rich, emotionally bankrupt people. She tries hard to project this Ayurveda and wellness junkie image, which is why she also invested in Sarva Yoga (which tanked). Then launched that Akind crap. This one is also a ticking time bomb,” reacted another user. However, a user defends Mira, stating, “What exactly is the issue here? She comes from money, has money, spends money. Aapko takleef kya hai? If it doesnt succeed, its on her. There are so many businesses which target the affluent, whats wrong with that?”

Meanwhile, Mira has a deep connection with ‘Dhun’ as she says it is a personal project that is born out of her own journey with wellness.