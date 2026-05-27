Shahana Goswami reveals why she and Milind Soman broke up despite being deeply in love: 'Till the very end, we were in love'

Shahana Goswami opened up about her past relationship with Milind Soman, revealing that they were deeply in love but parted ways in 2013 due to differences in timing and life expectations.

Shahana Goswami has opened up about her past relationship with Milind Soman, revealing how their love story began, evolved and eventually ended despite deep affection between them.

How Shahana met Milind Soman:

In a recent interview, Shahana Goswami shared that she got 'mesmerised' by Milind Soman after watching one of his films when she was around 16 -17. She said she felt really impressed, like full on, and ended up looking for his contact details on the net. After a while, she managed to find his number, and she sent him a birthday message. He replied, so, you know, that’s when their whole connection really began.

She also mentioned that they kept texting each other for almost six years without ever actually talking on the phone. During that period, she joked that she was a 'stalker fan', but she also clarified that it was never meant in a weird way or anything; her goal was just to connect with him, like as a person. And later, when she shifted to Mumbai for college, the two would sometimes bump into each other there.

From friendship to relationship:

After a few years, like occasional contact here and there, Shahana and Milind ended up re-connecting, but it was because both of them were single at the same time. Then, well, it basically became the start of their romantic thing, you know, their relationship. She said it wasn’t sudden; it was kind of built slowly, step by step over time, and they stayed deeply in love, all the way through the whole relationship, even when life got busy.

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Why they parted ways:

Shahana said the couple, well, eventually separated in 2013, because of differences in what they expected from life and also the timing. She shared that love was still there, but the relationship just couldn’t match what each person needed or wanted, moving forward. She really stressed that she believes in love, sure, but she also values personal freedom, saying that keeping someone from living their own path is not true love. She also added that they both understood they were no longer compatible, even if the affection between them stayed.