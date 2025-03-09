He fondly remembered gifting the diamond ring to SRK during their initial meeting, explaining that he had always wanted to do something special for the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, has forged strong bonds with numerous individuals in the film industry. His exceptional hospitality has earned him widespread acclaim, with many praising his generosity and warmth. One such instance of SRK's remarkable relationships is when an industry colleague reciprocated his affection by gifting him an expensive present. However, in a surprising turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan returned the gift the very next morning, citing a humble excuse that left the person even more enamored with him. He is none other than singer Mika Singh.



Mika Singh gifted SRK Rs 50 lakh diamond ring but...

Mika recently reminisced about his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. The memorable meeting took place when Mika generously presented SRK with a stunning diamond ring valued at a staggering Rs 50 lakh. This thoughtful gesture not only showcased Mika's affection for the actor but also marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the two.

During the interview with Pinkvilla, Mika described SRK as "one of the best actors and best gentlemen" he has ever met. He fondly remembered gifting the diamond ring to SRK during their initial meeting, explaining that he had always wanted to do something special for the actor, as well as for Amitabh Bachchan and Gurdas Maan, to whom he had also gifted the same ring.

However, what touched Mika's heart was SRK's humble response to the expensive gift. The next morning, Shah Rukh called Mika and requested him to take the ring back, saying it was too expensive. This thoughtful gesture not only showcased SRK's kindness but also demonstrated his ability to make others feel valued and appreciated.

Mika's heartfelt anecdotes about Shah Rukh Khan offer a glimpse into the actor's exceptional character, which has earned him widespread respect and admiration within the film industry.