Vikas posted an unseen picture with SRK from his Bungalow restaurant in New York. He remembered when he couldn’t hold back his tears then.

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a heartwarming moment with Chef Vikas Khanna in New York. The actor struck a pose with the chef in a black t-shirt, looking all dapper in his long hair and moustache look. Marking the occasion, Vikas penned an emotional note on social media, recounting the proud moment he shared with ‘The King’.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas posted an unseen picture with SRK from his Bungalow restaurant in New York. He remembered the time when SRK visited his restaurant and couldn’t hold back his tears. “My life revolves around 3 people -BK SK SRK My Maa, Sanjeev Kapoor & The King. When SRK visited Bungalow & asked me to sit with him. As we spoke about me going to cinema everyday to watch DDLJ with my sister and every movie of his. He became my hero for who he is. His voice. His patience. His confidence. His compassion. His friendship. To hold back my tears I looked up the glass ceiling & saw the clear crescent of moon watching over me, “read his caption.

Further, he shared how SRK made him feel proud of his achievements, considering that he was a scared child from Amritsar. “People who lose the ones they loved the most, always find signs of them watching over us. Today is dedicated to you Sir. You holding my hand and saying, “Bungalow represents us. Our parents. Our ancestors. Our India”. This is everything to a scared-paranoid-failed child from Amritsar,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is known for his grand gestures and humility beyond his professional achievements in the film industry. Each one who met him has been amazed by his humble nature, as often they shared their anecdotes. On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.