Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Here's how Hollywood fell in love with India's 'king of romance'; from Daniel Radcliffe to John Cena

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, global admiration pours in from Hollywood stars like Kristen Stewart, John Cena, Zayn Malik, who have all praised the king of Bollywood for his charm, humility and global influence.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday isn’t just a celebration of age, it’s a global salute to a man who redefined what it means to be a superstar. From his early TV days to becoming the face of Indian cinema across continents, SRK’s story is one of perseverance, passion and boundless charisma. Decades later, he continues to rule the silver screen and hearts worldwide, including those of some of the biggest international names in entertainment.

Let’s take a look at global celebrities who have openly expressed their admiration for the King of Bollywood.

Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter star once confessed his fondness for SRK, calling him an icon of style and grace. In an interview, he said, ‘Shah Rukh Khan is really famous in Britain and I’m really fond of him. He is definitely an epitome of style and class!’ Radcliffe even mentioned his wish to collaborate with the actor in a Bollywood project someday.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Hollywood’s Twilight duo has also expressed admiration for SRK. Kristen Stewart once revealed that she finds him inspiring, saying, ‘Well, I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, who is an epitome of romance in Bollywood.’ She added that she would love to work with him, even learning Hindi for the experience. Talking about Ra.One, she said, ‘I have also seen the promos of his latest movie Ra.One which are very impressive and I just loved his look in the movie. I’ll definitely watch the movie also. He is truly an inspiration to me. He is a charmer.’

Robert Pattinson also revealed his admiration, adding that SRK is among his favourite actors and that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge features in his list of top five Indian films.

Zayn Malik

British singer Zayn Malik, known for his global fan following, was pleasantly surprised after meeting SRK. Speaking to Elle India, he said, ‘I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him.’

John Cena

Wrestler and actor John Cena has repeatedly praised Shah Rukh for his kindness and influence. After SRK called him a ‘rock star’ during an online chat, Cena wrote on X, ‘Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!’

Cena also credited SRK’s TED Talk as a source of personal motivation. Reflecting on their meeting, he told ANI, ‘It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person’s hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn’t have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic.’

Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman once revealed that Shah Rukh inspired his performance in The Greatest Showman. Talking about it, he said, ‘I have done a lot of dancing and singing in this film and I had Shah Rukh Khan in mind while shooting for it. He is my mentor and I need to take more dance lessons from him. I have also done the signature SRK move, spreading my arms wide. I would love to see Shah Rukh in the Indian version of this film.’

What’s n ext for SRK

Even as he enters his 60s, Shah Rukh Khan shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently working on his next big film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this exciting venture.

As the Badshah of Bollywood turns 60, tributes from around the world continue to pour in. Whether it’s Hollywood legends, global musicians or millions of fans, Shah Rukh Khan’s magic, his humility, wit and warmth, continues to unite hearts across cultures. Truly, he remains not just India’s superstar, but a global icon.