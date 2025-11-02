Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: From Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes for 'Badshah of Bollywood'

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, shared heartfelt wishes, celebrating the superstar’s charm, humility and lasting legacy.

It’s celebration time in Bollywood as Shah Rukh Khan, the one and only King of Romance, turns 60 today! From heartfelt notes to fun throwback photos, social media is flooded with love for SRK. Fans and celebrities alike are showering wishes on the superstar who continues to rule hearts across generations.

Bollywood’s warm wishes for King Khan

Akshay Kumar was among the first to wish SRK with a fun, heartfelt post on X. Sharing an old picture of them together, he wrote, ‘Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed @iamsrk.’

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a dancing picture of the duo and penned a touching note, ‘Many people have power but very few use it to empower. And that’s why he is King Khan — the man who has a heart of gold so big, it can contain the entire world. I’m one of the lucky ones to be able to call Shah bhai a friend, and for me, he will always be someone who inspires me to do better and stay humble, no matter where life takes me. Happy Birthday, King Khan.’

Even cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir joined in, posting a photo and writing, ‘Birthday greetings to the brightest star shining in our lives! His success is second only to his humility & grace! Lots of love @iamsrk.’

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a heartfelt wish, saying, ‘To the man whose inspiration has shaped me in ways words can scarcely capture. Dearest @iamsrk .. Shah Bhai I wish you best of health, happiness and life filled with love and blockbusters - you have a special place in our hearts - keep beating, keep inspiring!!! I love you!!!! Have a fantastic birthday!!!!’

M ilestone birthday for the Badshah

As the wishes pour in, one thing is clear, Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a superstar, he’s an emotion. His humility, charm and ever-youthful energy continue to inspire millions. On his 60th birthday, Bollywood isn’t just celebrating a milestone, it’s celebrating a man whose legacy keeps growing stronger with every passing year.