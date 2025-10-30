Shah Rukh Khan's journey from Deewana to Jawan: 10 iconic films that prove SRK’s mastery in movie selection

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2, his journey highlights 10 iconic films that shaped his legacy as Bollywood’s undisputed King.

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s 'King of Hearts,' turns 60 on November 2, 2025 and the milestone has his fans and the film industry buzzing with celebration. From a Delhi boy with big dreams to one of the most influential global superstars, SRK’s journey is nothing short of legendary. Known for his unmatched charm and sharp script sense, Khan has ruled hearts for over three decades.

Here’s a look at 10 films that shaped Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic career and defined his mastery in movie selection:

1. Deewana (1992): His big-screen debut that earned him instant fame and the Filmfare Best Debut Award.

2. Baazigar (1993): A bold choice early in his career where he played an anti-hero, proving he could take creative risks.

3. Darr (1993): His chilling performance as an obsessive lover became one of Bollywood’s most memorable villains.

4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): The film that made SRK the ultimate romantic hero and a global heartthrob.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): A perfect mix of romance, friendship and charm that cemented his superstar status.

6. Devdas (2002): A grand, emotional role that showcased his depth and acting brilliance.

7. Swades (2004): A socially powerful film where SRK shone as a grounded, thoughtful character.

8. Chak De! India (2007): As hockey coach Kabir Khan, he inspired a nation and delivered one of his best performances.

9. My Name Is Khan (2010): A heartfelt, globally acclaimed film that highlighted his emotional range.

10. Jawan (2023): His return as an action powerhouse, breaking records and redefining stardom.

At 60, Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign as the symbol of versatility, passion and cinematic excellence, truly the king who never stops inspiring.