Shah Rukh Khan to host special fan meet in Bandra on 60th Birthday

According to sources, these tickets will be distributed at the Red Chillies office in the afternoon before the event.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan to host special fan meet in Bandra on 60th Birthday
On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan has planned a special event for his fans at the Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra on November 2. The event will be held at 4 pm and will be open only to those who have passes distributed by their fan clubs. This event is exclusive, and no media or any person is allowed to enter it without an official invitation.

Tickets for this fan meet have already been distributed to fan groups. This will ensure that only true fans of the actor are present at the venue. According to sources, these tickets will be distributed at the Red Chillies office in the afternoon before the event.

According to India Today, Mannat's staff have been asked to clean the balcony near the gate, from where Shah Rukh waves to fans, and make all necessary arrangements.

Renovation work is going on in the main building behind Mannat. Despite this, there are indications that Shah Rukh may greet his fans outside his home after the official fan meet. It is being said that Shah Rukh may come tomorrow after the show at Mannat.

In a recent online ask-me-anything session, the superstar opened up about his birthday plans in a funny way. He said that due to the construction work, he has to wear protective gear in Mannat.

Last year, Khan did not greet fans from his home on his birthday. Due to this, there was uncertainty among his supporters about whether he would come this time or not.

Despite this uncertainty, there is an atmosphere of excitement among his followers, who gather outside Mannat to celebrate even before his birthday.

Although security and entry restrictions are still tight, the event will see many of his devoted fans gather for a memorable afternoon.

Meanwhile, the wishes of the superstar are pouring in. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is among the first celebrities to wish Shah Rukh a day before his birthday.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan pens romantic haiku for Saba Azad on her 40th birthday: 'From everything I reach...'

 

