Shah Rukh Khan to give double treat to fans, will play dual role in Main Hoon Na 2: 'The film will...'

Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Main Hoon Na 2, a sequel to the 2004 hit, playing a double role. Director Farah Khan is developing the script to keep the action, humour and emotions of the original while offering a fresh story. Fans are excited for the return of the iconic film.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to return with a sequel to his 2004 hit movie Main Hoon Na. The film, which has a preliminary title of Main Hoon Na 2, is now at the beginning phase of its development process. The original movie fans have been waiting for a sequel, and the announcement that Shah Rukh Khan will return to his previous role has created excitement on social media platforms and throughout the film industry.

Double role for Shah Rukh Khan:

The sequel's most fascinating development involves Shah Rukh Khan playing two different characters throughout the film. The actor will show two different characters from his past movies through this role, which he previously demonstrated in Duplicate and Don. The double role will bring additional entertainment value to the plot because it will introduce new elements of fun and dramatic tension that will maintain audience interest throughout the show.

Director Farah Khan and script development:

Director Farah Khan is planning the sequel, which she will direct after she completes her work on Main Hoon Na. Farah Khan is working on shaping the script to make it suitable for today’s audience, while keeping the action, emotions and humour that made the original movie so popular. The makers are also focusing on creating a fresh story that stays true to the spirit of the first film, while giving Shah Rukh Khan opportunities to shine in both his roles.

Next steps and fan excitement:

The project has reached its current point because the development team is working on script creation and Shah Rukh Khan will read the entire script before he decides to approve the project. Fans have already expressed their excitement to watch their favourite star return to the legendary Main Hoon Na universe. People are now increasing their social media activity because they want to guess which characters will appear, what the plot will be and which fight scenes will occur. Main Hoon Na 2 promises to deliver three elements which will create anostalgic experience and provide entertaining content for viewers. The film features Shah Rukh Khan performing two characters, which Farah Khan uses to create a new experience that combines elements from the original movie for both existing and new fans.

