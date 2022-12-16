Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy

"Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world", read Atlee and Priya's statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy
Atlee with his wife Krishna Priya Mohan/Instagram

Atlee, who is among the most bankable directors in South cinema with three major blockbusters to his name, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. On December 16, Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya announced that they are expecting their first child.

The director along with his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement that has left their fans in absolute bliss. Taking to her social media, Atlee's wife Krishna Priya announced her pregnancy with some adorable pictures of her with Atlee. The note that she wrote read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love. With love Atlee & Priya"

The couple who has been married for 8 years also released a statement to share this happiness with the world. The statement read, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

In 2014, Atlee married actress Krishna Priya after years of love. They also own a production house named A for Apple Production and have successfully produced two films under their banner.  Being married for 8 years now, Atlee & Priya are about to move on to a newer experience in their lives. 

Talking about Jawan, the actioner is one of the most awaited films of next year. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a cameo appearance in the film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Jawan will release in theatres on June 2, 2023.

READ | Yearender 2022: Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, Dunki, Animal, Shehzada, top 10 most awaited Bollywood films of 2023

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal, celebs who got married this year
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Two civilians killed, one injured as Army sentry opens fire in Rajouri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.