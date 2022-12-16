Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy

Atlee with his wife Krishna Priya Mohan/Instagram

Atlee, who is among the most bankable directors in South cinema with three major blockbusters to his name, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. On December 16, Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya announced that they are expecting their first child.

The director along with his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement that has left their fans in absolute bliss. Taking to her social media, Atlee's wife Krishna Priya announced her pregnancy with some adorable pictures of her with Atlee. The note that she wrote read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love. With love Atlee & Priya"

The couple who has been married for 8 years also released a statement to share this happiness with the world. The statement read, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings".

In 2014, Atlee married actress Krishna Priya after years of love. They also own a production house named A for Apple Production and have successfully produced two films under their banner. Being married for 8 years now, Atlee & Priya are about to move on to a newer experience in their lives.

Talking about Jawan, the actioner is one of the most awaited films of next year. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a cameo appearance in the film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Jawan will release in theatres on June 2, 2023.



