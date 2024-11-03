In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan said he was planning to quit smoking and drinking for the sake of his three children.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan made a big revelation on his 59th birthday on Saturday. The actor, who used to be a heavy smoker, revealed that he has finally quit smoking. SRK shared the update with his admirers who gathered to celebrate his 59th birthday at an auditorium in Mumbai.

In a video from the event shared by his fan club on X, Shah Rukh can be heard saying: "There's a good thing – I'm not smoking anymore, guys. I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it (the side-effects). Inshallah, that will also get ok." Check out the viral video here:

In 2017, Shah Rukh said he was planning to quit smoking and drinking for the sake of his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. In 2012, the actor drew flak for smoking in public during an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, but escaped with a paltry fine of Rs 100 after he pleaded guilty before a court in Jaipur.

At Saturday's fan event, Shah Rukh also promised fans to entertain them for at least next 10 years. "I want to make special films for the next 10 years. I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said. The actor will next be seen in "King", directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star his daughter Suhana.