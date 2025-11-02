Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'

Shah Rukh Khan announced on social media that he will not be meeting his fans this year.

Like every year, fans from across the world gathered in Mumbai on Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, hoping to catch a glimpse of him outside Mannat. However, this time, fans had to return home disappointed as King Khan was advised not to meet them. Find out what happened.

Shah Rukh Khan apologised to fans on his birthday

Shah Rukh took to social media to announce that he will not be able to meet his fans this year at his home Mannat, which is currently under renovation. He wrote, "I have been informed by the authorities that I will not be able to come out and meet all the lovely people who are waiting for me. I am very sorry to all of you, but I have been told that this is for everyone's safety due to crowd control issues."

He wrote at the end of the note, "Thank you for understanding and believing... I will miss you more than you. I was looking forward to meeting and sharing love with you. Love from all of you..."

Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.

My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.



A large number of fans were seen gathering on the road near Shah Rukh's house this morning, which the police were trying to control. When the authorities asked the fans to move and block the road, some fans decided to go to Shah Rukh's house via the beach.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday in Alibaug

Shahrukh celebrated his 60th birthday in Alibaug over the weekend with his family and close friends like Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Rani Mukerji. The pictures and videos shared by the stars online kept fans engaged throughout the day, as they waited for the star to return home.

On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh also went to Mannat, but it seems that he did not take the necessary permission for it. A few days ago, Shah Rukh had promised fans that he would meet them in Mannat on his birthday, even if he had to wear a hard hat for it.

