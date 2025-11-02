FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan shot two Dharma films without charging a fee, both had Ranbir Kapoor in lead; can you guess which ones?

One such reveals that Shah Rukh Khan did two cameos in Dharma Productions Films featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role - and he did it for free.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan shot two Dharma films without charging a fee, both had Ranbir Kapoor in lead; can you guess which ones?
Bollywood's badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating his 60th birthday today, and he has given us endless reasons to celebrate him every day. Be it his captivating charm in Om Shanti Om, redefining love in Kal Ho Na Ho, or exploring depth in Swadesh, he has mastered every role perfectly.

On the occasion of his Kig Khan's 60th birthday, fans are pouring love and blessings from all around the world. His fandom has shared several unknown stories about his kindness and generosity. One such reveals that Shah Rukh Khan did two cameos in Dharma Productions Films featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role - and he did it for free. 

Shah Rukh Khan did two Karan Johar films for free

In Mohar Basu's Biography of Shah Rukh Khan, published by HarperCollins, the author revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had signed two Dharma Productions films for his closest friend Karan Johar for free - both had Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role.

It is the 2022 film Brahmastra and the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai. Shahrukh shot for 14 days for Brahmastra but didn't charge a penny, and his cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will be remembered for centuries as he uttered one of the best dialogues of his career:

"The power of one-way love is something else.. There is nothing in two people like that relationship. It's just Mera Hak Hai, it's just Mera! I don't need everyone to love everyone unconditionally. Maybe there's a better love. If love is the bet, take whatever you want.. What's the fear.. If you win, what do you say, and if you lose, don't bet!"

On the work front

On Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday, Director Sidharth Anand unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for King on Instagram. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King features an ensemble cast including daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.

Also read: After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...

 

