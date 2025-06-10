Reports indicate that producer Aditya Chopra is reassessing the future of the YRF spy universe, considering significant changes to plans. Meanwhile, focus seems to be shifting to the high-profile franchise Dhoom 4, with Ranbir Kapoor reportedly in talks to headline.

There has been ongoing speculation about a potential collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger in Yash Raj Films' highly anticipated project, Tiger vs Pathaan. Although the makers haven't officially announced the film, growing rumours suggest it might be shelved. Reports indicate that producer Aditya Chopra is reassessing the future of the YRF spy universe, considering significant changes to plans. Meanwhile, focus seems to be shifting to the high-profile franchise Dhoom 4, with Ranbir Kapoor reportedly in talks to headline.

The latest report suggests that Aditya Chopra thinking of exploring fresh directions and introducing innovative storytelling styles. “Aditya believes the spy universe films are veering towards repetition and need a revitalised approach to storytelling and presentation. So he is re-evaluating the roadmap and making significant changes to future plans,” said the report from Peepingmoon. The sources hint at delaying Tiger Vs Pathaan as the filmmakers reassess its approach. "The idea is to avoid formula fatigue by infusing fresh direction and innovative storytelling styles," the source added.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had earlier told a news publication that Tiger vs Pathaan isn't happening for now. Well, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers to know the project's status. In the meantime, Aditya Chopra is reportedly believed to be shifting gears to Dhoom 4, for which he is working closely with writer Shridhar Raghavan on the story and screenplay. Earlier, it was reported that the reboot is being planned to match the excitement around the next instalment in the action franchise. The report added that Ranbir Kapoor is considered the perfect choice to keep the character’s aura and personality intact. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation made by the makers as of now.

For the unversed, the YRF Spy Universe has so far delivered spy action films with key characters like Salman Khan's Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir. The upcoming projects from the spy universe include War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It also has Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.