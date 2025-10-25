Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed

Alpha is the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. With the plot and screenplay in place, Aditya Chopra is now ensuring that the impact doesn’t go down. Here's what his plans are.

After the War 2 debacle, filmmaker Aditya Chopra has seemed to be extra cautious and concerned about the future of his spy universe. With the upcoming film, Alpha, he will be expanding the universe with the addition of Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari Wagh in the franchise. With the plot and screenplay in place, the filmmaker is now ensuring that the impact doesn’t go down, as he reportedly dialled Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their cameos in Alpha. Although Hrithik Roshan has already been locked to make the cameo.



Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alpha?

"At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him, which leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.



Further, Aditya Chopra requested SRK’s time since he had blocked the entire November for the shoot of King. “But at the request of Adi, he is trying to reschedule the commitment to make his cameo in Alpha a reality. He will confirm his presence in a week to 10 days. If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha,” added the source.

Earlier, Aditya had been trying to rope in Salman Khan as Tiger in Alpha, but the writing is yet to be completed. "He will approach Salman only when the cameo's impact is as good as the one for Tiger in Pathaan had,” added the source.

About Alpha

Alpha is the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The story reportedly centers on two fierce female agents who tackle dangerous missions filled with espionage, intense action, and plot twists. Directed by Shiv Ravail, Alpha is set for a Christmas 2025 release.