Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat

Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics

Your favourite chilli potato could be secretly damaging your kidneys, here’s how

Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu, Odisha as cyclonic storm Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'Jitne hours...'

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed

Alpha is the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. With the plot and screenplay in place, Aditya Chopra is now ensuring that the impact doesn’t go down. Here's what his plans are.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the War 2 debacle, filmmaker Aditya Chopra has seemed to be extra cautious and concerned about the future of his spy universe. With the upcoming film, Alpha, he will be expanding the universe with the addition of Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari Wagh in the franchise. With the plot and screenplay in place, the filmmaker is now ensuring that the impact doesn’t go down, as he reportedly dialled Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their cameos in Alpha. Although Hrithik Roshan has already been locked to make the cameo. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alpha?

"At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him, which leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Further, Aditya Chopra requested SRK’s time since he had blocked the entire November for the shoot of King. “But at the request of Adi, he is trying to reschedule the commitment to make his cameo in Alpha a reality. He will confirm his presence in a week to 10 days. If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha,” added the source. 

Earlier, Aditya had been trying to rope in Salman Khan as Tiger in Alpha, but the writing is yet to be completed. "He will approach Salman only when the cameo's impact is as good as the one for Tiger in Pathaan had,” added the source. 

About Alpha

Alpha is the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The story reportedly centers on two fierce female agents who tackle dangerous missions filled with espionage, intense action, and plot twists. Directed by Shiv Ravail, Alpha is set for a Christmas 2025 release.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on Op Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained
Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios
Sushant Singh Rajput's family opposes CBI closure report: 'Based on a shoddy investigation...'
Sushant Singh Rajput's family opposes CBI closure report: 'Based on a shoddy inv
Meet woman, daughter of carpenter, who became first woman constable in six decades to get out-of-turn promotion in BSF, her name is...
Meet woman, daughter of carpenter, who became first woman constable in six decad
Donald Trump gives BIG warning over West Bank annexation to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel would lose...
Donald Trump gives BIG warning over West Bank annexation to Benjamin Netanyahu,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE