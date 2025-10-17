FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan steal the show as trio reunited at Riyadh event

Numerous photos and videos from the event have gone viral, showing Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir sitting together on stage.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:17 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan steal the show as trio reunited at Riyadh event
It's rare to see the three Khans of Bollywood share the same stage. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were last seen together at Anant Abmani's wedding. This time, the trio reunited on stage at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where they talked about their careers and films. 

The 3 Khans Together

Numerous photos and videos from the event have gone viral, showing Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir sitting together on stage. The rare moment left fans nostalgic as they couldn't believe they were seeing their favourite stars together.

 

 

Aamir Sings a Song

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Aamir Khan is seen singing "O Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein," a famous song from the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer film Anokhi Raat. Shah Rukh and Aamir stand behind him, raising their hands and cheering.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan's fans shared a video showing the actor standing on the stairs of a building with Aamir and other celebrities, posing for photos. Squid Game fame Lee Byung-hun and his co-star Lee Jung-jae, former American basketball player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, YouTubers MrBeast and iShowSpeed ​​aka Speed, and several other dignitaries were seen posing for photos.

Shah Rukh Khan hasn't had a film release in two years, his last being "Dunky" in 2023. In September, he received the National Award for Best Actor for "Jawaan." Fans recently saw Aamir in "Sitar Zameen Par," while Salman's "Sikander" was released in theatres on Eid. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in "King," which also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects

 

 

