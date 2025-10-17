Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan steal the show as trio reunited at Riyadh event

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever
Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?
42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years
First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era
DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful
Mehul Choksi to be extradited to India; know what will happen next
PM Modi's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs: 'Not in the mood to...'
Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm
'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans
Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry
ENTERTAINMENT
Numerous photos and videos from the event have gone viral, showing Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir sitting together on stage.
It's rare to see the three Khans of Bollywood share the same stage. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were last seen together at Anant Abmani's wedding. This time, the trio reunited on stage at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where they talked about their careers and films.
Numerous photos and videos from the event have gone viral, showing Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir sitting together on stage. The rare moment left fans nostalgic as they couldn't believe they were seeing their favourite stars together.
In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Aamir Khan is seen singing "O Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein," a famous song from the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer film Anokhi Raat. Shah Rukh and Aamir stand behind him, raising their hands and cheering.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan's fans shared a video showing the actor standing on the stairs of a building with Aamir and other celebrities, posing for photos. Squid Game fame Lee Byung-hun and his co-star Lee Jung-jae, former American basketball player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, YouTubers MrBeast and iShowSpeed aka Speed, and several other dignitaries were seen posing for photos.
Shah Rukh Khan hasn't had a film release in two years, his last being "Dunky" in 2023. In September, he received the National Award for Best Actor for "Jawaan." Fans recently saw Aamir in "Sitar Zameen Par," while Salman's "Sikander" was released in theatres on Eid. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in "King," which also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Also read: Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects