Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who recently won his maiden National Award for his film Jawan, received a congratulatory message from across the nation. Even politician Shashi Tharoor, known for his elaborate vocabulary, congratulated him in a brief and free of any fancy language. However, SRK had a rather hilarious way of thanking the politician. He said he would not have understood something more ‘magniloquent and sesquipedalian’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s playful jab at Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor congratulated Shah Rukh on X, formerly called Twitter, for winning. “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!” he wrote. Shah Rukh, in his witty reply to Tharoor, wrote, “Thank u for the simple praise, Mr Tharoor… would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha (sic).”

In no time, fans flooded the comment section with interesting reactions hailing SRK’s wit and humility. “Only you can pull this off with such charm, Shah Rukh Sir - wit, humility, and elegance in one line,” said a fan. Another user commented, “Brilliantly played, Shah Rukh! When the Badshah drops magniloquent and sesquipedalian in one breath, even dictionaries blush. You’ve just turned Tharoorian into Khan-speak! And the nation’s loving every syllable.” A netizen commented, “Replied back in Shashi Tharoor style English, the og witty SRK tweets are back.” Another user stated, “Trust SRK to turn a dictionary into a comedy set! Even his wit has a fanbase now.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Talking about “Jawan”, the action thriller is directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as lookalike father and son alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The blockbuster film revolves around Azad, who is the jailer of a women's prison, and is a vigilante who recruits inmates and commits acts that shed light on corruption in India.

Right after his win, Shah Rukh Khan appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans after clinching the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the tentpole. He said in the video that he was overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. “To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023.”



He added: “So, thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”. He further mentioned, as he expressed his gratitude to Atlee, the director of ‘Jawan’. The actor said that a National Award is not just about achievement. He added: “It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving life.” SRK called the award a reminder to him that acting is not just work, it's a “responsibility.”

Shah Rukh Khan on work front



Shah Rukh is currently busy with his next titled King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others. As per media reports, the superstar injured himself while shooting an action sequence for the upcoming film and is currently recuperating.



(With inputs from IANS)