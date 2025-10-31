Shah Rukh Khan’s savage reply to troll questioning his talent and looks wins internet, says 'Bhai shakal toh theek hai...'

During his latest #AskSRK session, a troll mocked Shah Rukh Khan’s looks and talent, to which he replied, 'Bhai shakal toh theek hai, akal ka nahi bola tumne,' leaving fans in splits.

Shah Rukh Khan once again reminded everyone why he’s called the king of wit on social media. During his recent #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the superstar handled an online troll with humour so sharp that it instantly became the talk of the internet.

It began when a user tried to insult him, writing, 'Bhai ye bata tum mein koi talent nahi, na teri shakal badhiya hai, fir tu star kaise ban gaya. Tujhse badhiya to meri shakal mujhe koi pehchanta tak nahi.' The message roughly translates to, 'Brother, you have no talent, and your looks aren’t even good. Then how did you become a star? I look better than you but no one recognises me.'

Instead of responding with anger or ignoring the comment, Shah Rukh replied with his signature calm and wit: 'Bhai shakal toh theek hai... akal ka nahi bola tumne!!! Woh hai ya...???', meaning, 'Brother, looks are fine… but you didn’t mention brain! Do you have that or not?'

His response quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes, shares and laughing emojis from fans. Many called it a 'classic SRK moment,' praising the actor for his effortless humour and dignified way of shutting down negativity.

Over the years, Shah Rukh’s #AskSRK sessions have become a fan-favourite. Whether he’s answering questions about his family, films or critics, he always manages to add a personal touch filled with charm and intelligence.

As SRK approaches his 60th birthday on November 2, moments like these remind fans why he continues to rule hearts both on and off-screen. In an age of online trolling, Shah Rukh Khan proves once again that true stardom isn’t just about fame, it’s about grace, wit and the ability to turn even a troll’s taunt into a moment of laughter.