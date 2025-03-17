Shah Rukh has reportedly rented two duplex apartments in Puja Casa, occupying the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors, while the remaining floors are inhabited by other residents.

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, is set for renovation in May, prompting the superstar and his family to temporarily relocate to a luxurious apartment building, Puja Casa, in Pali Hill, Bandra. The family, including wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will occupy four floors of the building, marking a significant change for SRK, who will have "next-door neighbours" for the first time in over 20 years.

Puja Casa, the luxury apartment building where Shah Rukh Khan and his family will be temporarily relocating, has an interesting connection. The building is co-owned by film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his family, who have been residents there for years. In fact, Vashu Bhagnani, his wife, son Jackky Bhagnani, and daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh all call Puja Casa home. The building is named after Pooja Bhagnani, Vashu's wife. With the Khans moving in, the Bhagnanis will now be their neighbours for the next 2-3 years, until the renovation of Mannat is complete.

Shah Rukh has reportedly rented two duplex apartments in Puja Casa, occupying the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors, while the remaining floors are inhabited by other residents. Renovation work at Mannat, the Khan family's iconic bungalow, is scheduled to commence in May. The renovation includes a long-planned extension, for which Shah Rukh obtained court permission, as Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure requiring special approvals for structural changes.



Moreover, SRK's team is taking extra precautions to guarantee the superstar's safety and privacy at his temporary residence in Puja Casa, Bandra. As part of this effort, the apartments have been leased for three years.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK is all set to begin filming for Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Besides this, he has been in talks with South director Sukumar for possible collaboration. However, no official confirmation is yet to be made.