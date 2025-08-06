Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win sparks debate, Imtiaz Ali breaks his silence: ‘If the country has...'

Shah Rukh Khan's National Award for Best Actor for Jawan has sparked controversy. Amid this, his Harry Met Sejal director, Imtiaz Ali, has shared his views. Here's what he said.

Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious National Film Award for Jawan. Given his extensive and impactful filmography, including performances in Devdas, Swades and Chak De! India, he was honoured after 33 years, sparking debate on the internet. Some speculated whether Jawan, a mass entertainer, truly merited the Best Actor award over other potential candidates. While others lauded SRK’s long-overdue win at the National Award. Amid this, Imtiaz Ali has shared his views on the ongoing debate.

What did Imtiaz Ali say on Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win?

While addressing the controversy surrounding his recent National Award win for Jawan, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has come out in support of the superstar. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Imtiaz Ali told IANS that it was a moment of pride. “No, no. If the country has honoured him, it's obviously a big thing. I would like to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan and all the people who got this big award. Thank you,” he said, extending his warm wishes to all the recipients.



How did SRK's National Award win spark controversy?

The controversy began when South actress Urvashi subtly questioned the merit behind SRK’s National Award win. While she accepted the honour for Best Supporting Actress for “Ullozhukku,” Urvashi hinted at a lack of fairness in the jury’s decisions. Without directly naming Shah Rukh, she reportedly raised concerns over what made Jawan worthy of Best Actor recognition, while veteran Malayalam actor Vijayaraghavan’s powerful performance wasn’t even considered in the lead category. Her remarks sparked debate online.

On the other hand, a section of netizens expressed surprise over Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for “Jawan,” questioning why it took 33 years for such an honour to come his way. Many pointed out that some of his most iconic performances — in films like “Devdas,” “Swades,” “Veer Zaara” and “Chak De! India”— went unrecognised. The actor’s win sparked a debate about the timing and criteria behind the jury's decision.



Amid the rising criticism surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna stepped in to defend the actor. He told IANS, “People who are saying that Shah Rukh Khan should not have received the award for this film (Jawan) but for Swades — remember A R Rahman received the Oscar for ‘Jai Ho’ and not for the various beautiful songs he created in the past. Shah Rukh has been working hard for the past 40 years now — so what is wrong if he has received a National Award?”



(With inputs from IANS)