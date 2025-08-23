Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law Savita Chhiba grooves with son in viral video; fans can’t stop praising her, WATCH

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Chhiba, Gauri Khan’s niece, shared a heartwarming clip from their family get-together on which fans are showering love on Thursday.
Netflix launched the preview of the much-anticipated show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, in a grand event in Mumbai, marking the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The father-son duo is the current talk of the town for their resemblance and stylish looks. Later, Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law, Savita Chhiba, also grabbed attention with her dance moves.
Alia Chhiba, Gauri Khan’s niece, shared a heartwarming clip from their family get-together on which fans are showering love on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram, Alia Chhiba posted a video of her grandmother, Savita, dancing her heart out with her son Vikrant. Dressed in a floral kurta, Savita Chhiba looked stunning while she grooved enthusiastically.
“Now you know where I get it from. My favourite two to jam with – Dadi & Papa.” She also added, “It’s in the genes,” text on the video reads.
''It’s in the genes,'' Alia's caption reads.
Fans were left amazed by the video. One user said, ''Cutest. Can't wait for your wedding.'' Another user wrote, ''Omg…she’s so confident, now I know why GK’s so confident all the time.'' A third user commented, ''How beautiful.''
About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action-packed King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is expected to hit the theatres sometime between October and December 2026. Several reports also suggest that 'King' will feature other renowned actors, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.
