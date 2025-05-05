Recently, Sabyasachi dropped a major hint about SRK's anticipated look with a cryptic social media message referencing a "Bengal Tiger" clue.

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his Met Gala debut, generating immense buzz around his potential outfit and look. As a global icon, SRK's charm and style are expected to shine bright on the red carpet, alongside other celebrities like Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the iconic Indian designer, has been confirmed to dress SRK for the event. Recently, Sabyasachi dropped a major hint about SRK's anticipated look with a cryptic social media message referencing a "Bengal Tiger" clue.



On Monday morning, Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories and posted two messages: "KING KHAN." Doubling the tease in his next story, the ace designer wrote, "KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER"--alongside his label's logo featuring a royal Bengal tiger. Take a look:





For those unaware, the Bengal tiger, often linked with strength and royalty, is also a part of Sabyasachi's brand identity. Meanwhile, SRK arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of the famed fashion event. Although the actor's participation in the Met Gala 2025 has not yet been officially confirmed, all signs point to his attendance at this year's event.



The Met Gala 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' will explore the relationship between fashion and Black culture. The theme is tied to an upcoming exhibit at the Met Museum of the same name. Notably, the co-chairs for this year's gala include a dynamic mix of individuals from various creative industries, including singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton. As the event draws closer, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and his much-awaited red carpet debut at one of the world's most exclusive fashion events.



