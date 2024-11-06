Bollywood stars own extravagant homes in India, from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mannat to Akshay Kumar's serene Juhu duplex reflecting luxury in prime locations.

Bollywood celebrities are known for their grand lifestyles, and many of these stars reside in luxurious homes that reflect their stardom. From grand penthouses to sprawling villas, some of India’s top actors own properties worth crores in prime locations.

Here’s a look at five of the most expensive celebrity homes in India:

1. Shah Rukh Khan: Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, located in Bandra, Mumbai, is as iconic as the superstar himself. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, this six-storey mansion is valued at over Rs 200 crore. Spanning 27,000 square feet, Mannat features multiple bedrooms, a library, a gym, a personal auditorium, and more. SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, a renowned interior designer, worked with designer Kaif Faquih to create the mansion’s stylish and grand interiors, making Mannat one of Bollywood’s most famous homes.

2. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Quadruplex Apartment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s power couples, recently bought a luxurious quadruplex in Mumbai. Located near Mannat, this sea-view property cost around Rs 119 crore. Covering 11,266 square feet over four levels, the apartment includes a 1,300 square foot private terrace and 19 parking spots. This purchase is the couple’s third real estate investment, adding to their 4 BHK apartment in South Mumbai, worth Rs 20 crore, and a bungalow in Alibaug valued at Rs 22 crore.

3. Amitabh Bachchan: Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, is estimated to be worth between Rs 100-120 crore. This two-storey property wasn’t bought but gifted to Bachchan by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, impressed by Big B’s performance in Satte Pe Satta. Jalsa is one of Mumbai’s most recognized landmarks, visited by fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor.

4. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra: Kinara

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s home, Kinara, is a stunning sea-facing bungalow in Juhu. Valued at around Rs 100 crore, Kinara features unique gold accents, large chandeliers, a zen garden, and art installations, including a life-size wooden horse and a palm statue. This opulent residence is one of Bollywood’s costliest properties.

5. Akshay Kumar: Farm-Style Duplex

Akshay Kumar’s home in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at around Rs 80 crore, is a beautiful sea-facing duplex with a cozy yet lavish vibe. His home boasts a spacious living room, a home theatre, a large dining area, and a kitchen. Outside, there is a lush green lawn that creates a serene, farm-like ambiance, offering Akshay and his family a peaceful retreat from the bustling city.

These homes showcase not only the financial success of these Bollywood stars but also their personal styles, making them some of India’s most impressive celebrity residences.

