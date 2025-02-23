Among Mumbai's most luxurious homes are those owned by Shah Rukh Khan, who resides in Mannat, and Amitabh Bachchan, who lives in Jalsa.

The bungalows of Bollywood's two biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are situated in upscale areas of Mumbai. Thousands of fans flock outside their homes to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars on special occasions like birthdays, movie premieres, and every Sunday. SRK resides in a mansion called "Mannat," Big B's residence is known as "Jalsa."

As we discuss these iconic bungalows, let's explore which one holds a higher value in Mumbai's real estate market.

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, is a popular landmark situated along the seashore in Bandstand, a prestigious area of Mumbai. Reports indicate that the sprawling bungalow covers an area of 27,000 square feet and is meticulously constructed.

According to Magicbricks, Mannat is valued at approximately Rs 200 crore. The bungalow underwent renovations by Rajiv Parekh in 2016, and a six-storey building has also been erected nearby.

Mannat features a gym, theater, swimming pool, library, and Shah Rukh Khan's office. Notably, the interior design of the bungalow was personally handled by his wife, Gauri Khan.

Reports indicate that Shah Rukh Khan purchased the bungalow in 2011 for Rs 13.01 crore, and its current estimated value stands at Rs 200 crore. Originally, the bungalow was named 'Villa Vienna.'

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa, spans over 10,000 square feet and offers a view of the sea. Inside the home, the actor has created a small shrine for his worship. The property also includes a gym and a garden.

Reports suggest that the estimated value of Jalsa is around Rs 100 crore. The name 'Jalsa' is particularly meaningful, as it translates to 'celebration.'

In addition to Jalsa, the Bachchan family owns four other properties in Mumbai, including Pratiksha, where Amitabh spent significant time with his parents.