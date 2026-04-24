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Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked

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Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

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Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan remains closely associated with Mumbai's luxury real estate market, which continues to attract high-profile investors and his manager, Pooja Dadlani, purchases 3 homes in Bandra.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked
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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan remains closely associated with Mumbai’s luxury real estate market, which continues to attract high-profile investors, and the latest big-ticket deal comes from his inner circle. His long-time manager, Pooja Dadlani, along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and father Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three premium apartments in Bandra’s Carter Road area for a combined Rs 38.21 crore.

Pooja Dadlani’s big investment in Bandra real estate:

The property registration documents, which CRE Matrix provides, show that three apartments belong to a redevelopment project at the Varun building, which Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited is developing through Lotus Developers. Each family member has purchased one apartment, which all members of the family live in at the building's uppermost floors. The flats provide a total carpet area of 1511 square feet, together with balcony space that exceeds 81 square feet.

The three residential units combine to create a total living area of roughly 4776 square feet. The deal also includes six dedicated parking spaces, which demonstrate the purchase's high-value status. The transaction received official registration on April 21 2026, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.16 crore and registration charges of ₹90,000. The project remains in construction mode at present, with an expected completion date set for December 2028.

Also read: Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

A prominent name behind the scenes:

Pooja Dadlani is widely recognised in the entertainment industry as one of the most influential celebrity managers. She has long been associated with Shah Rukh Khan, handling his brand endorsements, public appearances, and key professional commitments. She keeps a low public profile while she helps manage one of India’s biggest film stars.

Shah Rukh Khan has visited her Mumbai residence, which interior designer Gauri Khan redesigned to showcase modern artistic design elements. The actor continues to conduct real estate activities in the premium housing market of Mumbai while he stays in rented luxury apartments in Khar during the renovation of his historic family home.

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