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Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter' Sana Saeed opens up about battling Bulima: 'What I was going through, I carried it silently'

Actor Sana Saeed revealed she battled bulimia from a young age and carried it silently. She said she’s now fully recovered and urged others to seek professional help.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter' Sana Saeed opens up about battling Bulima: 'What I was going through, I carried it silently'
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Actor Sana Saeed, known for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of the Year, has spoken openly about her years-long struggle with bulimia nervosa. She said she carried it silently because she didn’t have the words for it growing up and has now fully recovered.

Sana Saeed opens up about an eating disorder

Sana Saeed, who starred with Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, talked on Instagram about her early struggles with bulimia. She shared a video discussing her anxiety related to food and how it affected her day-to-day activities. She stated, 'I can't always want to hide and eat or worry that someone will walk into my room and think I'm overeating.'

Sana claimed that reading The Bulimia Help Method book made it easier for her to comprehend what she was going through. 'You are terrified, you've finally identified the issue, and you're unwilling to confront it. You believe there is a serious problem with you because you have been dealing with it for so long,' she continued.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'I didn't know I had an eating disorder for years'

Sana noted that accepting it was the most difficult aspect of her caption. For years, I was unaware that I had an eating disorder. I had never heard the phrases, not because I wasn't in pain. No one discussed it when I was growing up. I endured what I was going through in silence and by myself for a very long time, since there was no vocabulary for it. She claimed that it took years for her to acknowledge bulimia in herself due to shame, even after learning about it. 'I would have immediately addressed the issue if I had known about it,' she remarked.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi rejects claims of biased officiating after Argentina beat England; says, 'Nothing was handed to us'

'Fully recovered now'

Sana's letter expresses optimism about her recovery from bulimia nervosa, stating, 'I have never felt more at home in my body or in my life, and I am fully recovered.' She encourages others struggling with similar issues to seek support, emphasising the importance of consulting an expert or a trusted individual for help. Bulimia nervosa is described as a serious eating disorder marked by binge eating followed by self-induced vomiting to prevent weight gain.

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