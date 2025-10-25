Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas once used all of Mumbai’s generators to create this unforgettable moment

Recalling the moment he first saw the massive set designed by the late art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Vinod Pradhan said he was overwhelmed by its sheer size and scale.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 magnum opus, Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, is considered one of the most spectacular films in Indian cinema. Known for its elaborate sets, intricate costumes, and spectacular lighting, the film remains a hallmark of grandeur in Bollywood even today.

According to the Indian Express, in an interview with Shemaroo Lifestyle, renowned cinematographer Vinod Pradhan spoke about the extraordinary effort that went into capturing the film's stunning visuals. He explained that for one particular sequence, every generator in Mumbai was used to create the desired lighting effect, an anecdote that perfectly illustrates Sanjay Leela Bhansali's pursuit of perfection.

The Challenge of Realising Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Grand Vision

Recalling the moment he first saw the massive set designed by the late art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Vinod Pradhan said he was overwhelmed by its sheer size and scale. Built around an artificial lake, the set was much more expensive than he had imagined. "It wasn't my fault. The set was ready, and then I went there with my assistants. I had to walk around the lake to see the set because it wasn't in one place. If I had sat here, I would have been able to see the set from the front. So, my assistant and I just took a round and came back. I didn't know where to start."

The vastness of the space meant that traditional lighting arrangements wouldn't be sufficient. What started as a simple experiment soon became one of the most ambitious lighting designs ever designed on an Indian film set.

Recounting how the lighting system began, Vinod recalled a small but significant moment. He recalled, "So, I thought, let's put a 100-watt bulb inside that tower. The lighting started with that bulb and then grew until I used up all the generators in Bombay. I don't remember if it was wedding season or not."

What started with a 100-watt idea literally lit up one of the most iconic cinematic scenes of all time. The lighting system became so massive that it reportedly required over 120 generators, all of which were sourced from across Mumbai.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai had to acquire additional land for the generators

The sheer scale of the lighting operation created an unexpected problem: there wasn't enough space to store the equipment. Vinod explained that the production team had to find creative solutions to overcome this logistical difficulty. He said, "I don't remember the number of generators, maybe 120. Now, the problem wasn't just getting the generators, but where to store them. You needed a place to keep them out of sight, a place where they wouldn't be part of the set."

To make this possible, the late Nitin Chandrakant Desai, known for his dedication to detail, went to extraordinary lengths. Vinod concludes, "Nitin actually had to acquire land elsewhere, bring in excavators, and level the areas so that all the generators could be erected. Not just getting the generators, but even installing them was a major challenge."

The Magic of Devdas

This behind-the-scenes story sheds light on the scale and craftsmanship that defined Devdas. Every frame of the film sparkles with grandeur, a testament to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision, Vinod Pradhan's creativity, and Nitin Chandrakant Desai's unmatched artistry.

Decades after its release, Devdas continues to inspire filmmakers and cinematographers around the world, proving that the magic of cinema often lies in the lengths artists will go to achieve the perfect shot.

Also read: Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death