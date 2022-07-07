Old video of Shah Rukh Khan praising Vijay Sethupathi surfaces amid reports latter will play villain in Atlee's Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi-SRK

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the headlines ever since the superstar announced his upcoming projects Pathan, Jawan and Dunki. While all his forthcoming movies are highly-anticipated, Jawan was recently in news when several media reports claimed that Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in Atlee's directorial. This would of course mean that one would get to see a face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Now, amid reports of Vijay being roped in for SRK's Jawan, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan praising the Vijay Sethupathi has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard telling Vijay, "I don't know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life." Vijay, who is sitting next to the superstar, looks at SRK in dubiety and literally jumps up on his seat as he accepts the praise with all humility.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's latest black and white picture shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani has caused a tizzy on social media. The picture was shared by Dadlani on Instagram and seems to be King Khan's recent images. In the photograph, the superstar is seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Sharing the picture, Dadlani wrote: "In a world full of Trends - A Timeless Classic!"

On the work front, SRK, who has completed three decades in the Hindi film industry, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming Pathaan. He will share screen space with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone and it also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. In Jawan SRK will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.