Shah Rukh Khan poses with Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee at Nayanthara's wedding, netizens call them 'Team Jawan'

Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

As Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan completed one month of their wedding on July 9, the filmmaker dropped unseen photos from their marriage on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture in which the couple can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, and S. J. Suryah.

With the reports of Vijay replacing Rana Daggubati as the main antagonist in Atlee's next directorial Jawan, slated to release on June 2, 2023, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the netizens dropped various comments mentioning them as "Team Jawan".

The music director Anirudh Ravichander, whose soundtrack and background score in Kamal Haasan's recent blockbuster Vikram is being called his career-best work to date, has been signed in to compose music for Jawan as well. It will be first time since Anirudh will be composing a complete soundtrack for a Hindi film.

Vijay Sethupathi's recent villainous avatar as Santhanam in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram was one of the highlights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Well, it seems that the National Award-winning actor has impressed not just the makers of Jawan, but also the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, the upcoming sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster.



The Super Deluxe actor is also in talks to play the main villain in Pushpa 2, as per the latest reports which also state that he was supposed to star in Pushpa: The Rise as a forest officer but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the film set to go on floors in September or October 2022.