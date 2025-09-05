Shah Rukh Khan once told he cleared this tough exam, when shared results with mother, she said...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 09:07 PM IST

    Bollywood Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan has earned his reputation by being the unbeatable Bollywood icon, starring in over 90 films and revolutionised romance. But like many other actors, King Khan also attempted the IIT JEE exam. Not the ideal student, but Shahrukh always had a knack for being special.

    What did Shahrukh Khand study?

    Shah Rukh completed his graduation in Economics from Delhi University, after which he studied Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. But very few would know that he cracked the entrance exam for IIT before joining Delhi University.

    25 years ago, in an interview with iconic journalist Karan Thapar on the BBC in 2000, Shah Rukh shared that he took up science in school but decided to pursue another subject in graduation. He shared his thoughts with his mother, who pushed him to continue with science, and so insisted he take the IIT exam.

    Did Shah Rukh clear the IIT entrance?

    On his mother’s insistence, SRK took the exam and cleared it as well. He said, “When I was choosing my career, my mom said, ‘I would like you to go into the sciences’. I said, ‘Okay, I can take an exam, but I would like to do economics because I have finished my sciences from school’. She said, ‘Oh, you want to shift over to economics, but can you do the IIT entrance? Can you do this engineering entrance?’’ I said, ‘I can’, and she said, ‘Okay, just show it to me’. So I did it and I passed it. And then she said, ‘You don’t need to take it, you now go and do your economics’.”

    Further in the interview, Shah Rukh revealed that his family was “liberal” and so had religious independence. He said that his family gave her and her sister freedom to live life their way.

    He also talked about practicing Islam and reading namaz during his early life and said, “I was told that it’s nice to go and read the namaz, so I would go and do it, and the way it was told, you felt like doing it. All my life, I wish I could bring up my children like that, where you are made to respect it without being scared of anything that is told to you by your parents.” 

