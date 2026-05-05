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Shah Rukh Khan makes Thalapathy Vijay dance, Trisha Krishnan cheers in viral video: Watch

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Shah Rukh Khan makes Thalapathy Vijay dance, Trisha Krishnan cheers in viral video: Watch

After Vijay’s political win, his old viral dance moment with Shah Rukh Khan is trending again online.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2026, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shah Rukh Khan makes Thalapathy Vijay dance, Trisha Krishnan cheers in viral video: Watch
Credit: Twitter
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Vijay has officially secured a major political victory, with his party winning and confirming his strong position in constituencies like Perambur and Trichy East.

Amid the celebration, a throwback video of Vijay with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral again. The clip, from the 2013 Vijay Awards at Nehru Indoor Stadium, shows SRK inviting Vijay on stage while presenting him an award for Thuppakki.

Adding a fun twist, SRK asked Vijay to dance. Though hesitant at first, Vijay eventually performed to “Google Google,” with SRK joining in and trying to match his steps. Actress Trisha Krishnan, seated in the front row, was seen cheering and applauding.

The moment has once again caught fans’ attention online, with many praising the spontaneous and entertaining interaction between the two stars.

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