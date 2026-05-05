Shah Rukh Khan makes Thalapathy Vijay dance, Trisha Krishnan cheers in viral video: Watch

After Vijay’s political win, his old viral dance moment with Shah Rukh Khan is trending again online.

Vijay has officially secured a major political victory, with his party winning and confirming his strong position in constituencies like Perambur and Trichy East.

Amid the celebration, a throwback video of Vijay with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral again. The clip, from the 2013 Vijay Awards at Nehru Indoor Stadium, shows SRK inviting Vijay on stage while presenting him an award for Thuppakki.

when shah rukh khan tried to make vijay dance in front of a live audience, which wasn’t even in the script and trisha also supported it pic.twitter.com/Zrt3bods3p — Raj (@idfcwau) May 4, 2026

Adding a fun twist, SRK asked Vijay to dance. Though hesitant at first, Vijay eventually performed to “Google Google,” with SRK joining in and trying to match his steps. Actress Trisha Krishnan, seated in the front row, was seen cheering and applauding.

The moment has once again caught fans’ attention online, with many praising the spontaneous and entertaining interaction between the two stars.