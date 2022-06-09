Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper as he attends Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's wedding, photos go viral

SRK, Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara/Instagram

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s photo in a beige blazer teamed with a crisp white shirt and black trousers, all ready to attend his upcoming film Jawan’s co-star Nayanthara’s wedding is breaking the internet. Nayanthara and her longtime beau filmmaker-actor Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram today, June 9.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani dropped the superstar's photos on her social media handle with the caption, "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!" She followed up the caption with a ring and a bride emoji.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, as per an IANS report, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, as well as actors Rajinikanth and Ajith, would be among the select few from the film industry and the world of politics, who will attend the high-profile event. The wedding and reception will reportedly be attended by Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nayanthara is also believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, the teaser of which the superstar recently revealed alongside an intriguing poster.

Nayanthara was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' directed by Vignesh Shivan. Meanwhile, SRK fans are in for a treat as the superstar will be seen in three back-to-back films in 2023 namely Dunki, Jawan and Pathan.