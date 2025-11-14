FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…

Shah Rukh Khan explained that Rizwan wanted the event to take place in India, not Dubai.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan launches 'Shahrukhz Danube', first property named after him, It will be built in…
Shah Rukh Khan was present in Mumbai today at a grand event with Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, where they unveiled a landmark property called Shah Rukh's. Held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, the event was truly grand. Shah Rukh Khan is now the first actor to have a tower named after him.

Shah Rukh Khan explained that Rizwan wanted the event to take place in India, not Dubai.

"I really wanted this event to take place here because I come from here. I want to make their lives better. When this project begins, I hope people's lives will progress beautifully and quickly, as they should."

Shah Rukh Khan expressed how proud his mother would be of him. He said, "My mother will be very happy. This is a huge honour for me. When my children come, I will say, 'Papa's name is written, look.'" I've seen every detail of this building over the past two months. It's state-of-the-art and affordable. For people starting a new life in Dubai, this will be a moment of inspiration to improve their lives."

Watch here:

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on stage in his signature style at the event. He even imitated his "Don" style walk and delivered a famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om.

The famous dialogue read, "I've tried so hard to get you, every particle has tried to unite me with you. Today, you all have united me with my love. Thank you, thank you very much."

He thrilled the audience by dancing on stage with Farah Khan and Rizwan to the song "Chaiyya Chaiyya."

About the Property

This 56-story project will take approximately three to four years to complete.

He thrilled the audience by dancing on stage with Farah Khan and Rizwan to the song "Chaiyya Chaiyya."

Also read: ‘Patriotism is beautiful, but…: Farhan Akhtar says 120 Bahadur celebrates true soldier stories, not propaganda

 

