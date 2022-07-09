Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Jawan co-star Nayanthara in unseen photo from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan has dedicated a post, thanking Shah Rukh Khan for attending his wedding, and called him 'humble' and 'Badshah.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Jawan co-star Nayanthara in unseen photo from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan
Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara

As South superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan clocked one month of their wedding, the latter decided to acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan for his gracing their wedding. Vignesh shared a carousel post with three unseen photos from the intimate wedding, and we can see King Khan spreading happiness and zeal into their occasion. Nayanthara will be the leading lady of SRK's Jawan, and we can already feel the friendship they have developed. In one of the photos, SRK is hugging the newly bride, and the latter is blushing. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9 in Chennai. 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.