Shah Rukh Khan hugs Jawan co-star Nayanthara in unseen photo from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara

As South superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan clocked one month of their wedding, the latter decided to acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan for his gracing their wedding. Vignesh shared a carousel post with three unseen photos from the intimate wedding, and we can see King Khan spreading happiness and zeal into their occasion. Nayanthara will be the leading lady of SRK's Jawan, and we can already feel the friendship they have developed. In one of the photos, SRK is hugging the newly bride, and the latter is blushing.

Here's the post

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9 in Chennai.