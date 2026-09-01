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Shah Rukh Khan has special advice for King co-star Abhay Verma: 'Work with people who...'

Abhay Verma opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in King and shares a valuable piece of advice he got from the superstar.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has special advice for King co-star Abhay Verma: 'Work with people who...'
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Actor Abhay Verma, who is getting praise for Operation Safed Sagar, has talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King and shared an important piece of advice he received from him. Verma will be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. The actor said it is a big milestone in his career.

Advice from Shah Rukh Khan

Abhay disclosed that he questioned Shah Rukh Khan about his early film choices. In response, Shah Rukh replied, "Just work with people who love you and who you love, even though the times were different."According to Verma, Shah Rukh's words became legendary. He went on to say that this guidance aligns with his own acting philosophy. He said, “I have taken my acting as democracy: to the people, by the people, for the people.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added that his greatest inspiration has been Shah Rukh Khan. Because of him, I had dreams. It was more than a fantasy to be on the same screen as him. "I had no idea it would happen so quickly," he remarked. Verma stated he has idolised Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. “There's a temple in my heart and all these people reside in it,” he said. Regarding Shah Rukh's conduct on set, Abhay stated that the celebrity observes the work being done while sitting quietly in a corner. He claimed that despite Shah Rukh's illness or injuries, he still gives the shot his all and that there is much to learn from him.

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Kind gesture by Abhishek Bachchan

Abhay also talked aThe actor stated that he wants his roles to outlive him and that he wants to dispel his reputation as a "chocolate boy."bout an event that happened with Abhishek Bachchan while King was being filmed. He asked Abhishek to meet his family in his vanity van when he had two minutes to spare. Abhishek got up right away and went to his van rather than waiting. "Hello, my name is Abhishek Bachchan and I'm working with your son in King," he said as he greeted his mother. Apart from King, Abhay Verma also has Laikey Laikaa and a film with Shanaya Kapoor lined up. 

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